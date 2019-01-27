  1. Home
Temperature in N. Taiwan to plunge below 10 degrees tonight

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/27 13:56
NOAA satellite image of NW Pacific.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a cold surge advisory for much of northern Taiwan as a strong continental cold air mass is set to send the temperature plunging below 10 degrees Celsius tonight.

Due to the combined affects of a continental cold air mass and radiative cooling, Changhua, Yilan and open coastal areas to the north will see the low temperature dip to 10 degrees or lower tonight and tomorrow morning, according to the CWB.

The CWB is reminding farmers and fishery managers to take measures to protect their fields and ponds from the cold. The weather bureau also reminded people to stay warm, but when using gas water heaters to pay attention to ventilation, pay attention to electricity safety, and avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

The CWB predicts that the continental cold air mass will continue bring frigid temperatures to Taiwan, until Tuesday (Jan. 29), when it should begin to weaken, allowing temperatures to gradually rise. By Tuesday, high temperatures will climb to 20 degrees, however the temperature difference between night and day will fluctuate by about 10 degrees in northern and central Taiwan, while the rest of the country will see a range of six to nine degrees.

According the CWB's forecast for the week, on Wednesday (Jan. 30) and Thursday (Jan. 31), winds will shift to the south and warmer weather will prevail. However, on Friday (Feb. 1), a northeast monsoon will intensify and weather in the north and northeast will become cooler.

