Pope Francis delivers his speech during a vigil at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis arrives for a vigil at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis applauds during a vigil at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis walks on the altar during a vigil at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis is flanked by Cardinal Kevin Farrell as he arrives on the altar during a vigil at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Saturday, Jan.
An image of the Virgin Mary is carried on the bed of a pick-up truck during a vigil with Pope Francis at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Satur
Venezuelan pilgrims watch Pope Francis during a vigil at Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Taranti
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up his first trip to Central America with a final World Youth Day Mass and a visit to a church-run home for people living with AIDS.
Francis' meeting Sunday with HIV-positive residents of the Casa Hogar El Buen Samaritano is likely to send a strong message in Panama, where the virus carries a stigma.
"Many of the people we help here have been rejected by their families, by people in the street," said the Rev. Domingo Escobar, the home director. "But here they receive Christian help, as the church wants."
Francis was heading to the home after celebrating a morning Mass for hundreds of thousands of pilgrims at Panama City's Metropark area — scheduled early so the pilgrims can escape the searing heat.