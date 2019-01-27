BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|16
|12
|3
|1
|29
|9
|39
|Defensa y Justicia
|16
|10
|6
|0
|22
|9
|36
|Atletico Tucuman
|15
|9
|4
|2
|31
|16
|31
|Huracan
|16
|8
|6
|2
|21
|13
|30
|Velez Sarsfield
|15
|7
|4
|4
|19
|16
|25
|Boca Juniors
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|10
|24
|Independiente
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|16
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|15
|7
|2
|6
|16
|13
|23
|Aldosivi
|16
|7
|2
|7
|16
|19
|23
|Banfield
|16
|5
|7
|4
|14
|13
|22
|Santa Fe
|15
|6
|4
|5
|15
|15
|22
|River Plate
|13
|5
|4
|4
|17
|9
|19
|Newell's
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|12
|18
|Estudiantes
|15
|4
|6
|5
|15
|15
|18
|Talleres
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|14
|18
|Lanus
|16
|4
|6
|6
|15
|20
|18
|Rosario Central
|15
|5
|3
|7
|12
|18
|18
|Tigre
|16
|4
|6
|6
|19
|27
|18
|San Martin de T.
|16
|3
|8
|5
|15
|23
|17
|Colon
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14
|20
|16
|San Martin
|15
|4
|3
|8
|15
|20
|15
|Gimnasia
|16
|4
|3
|9
|12
|24
|15
|San Lorenzo
|16
|2
|8
|6
|15
|21
|14
|Belgrano
|15
|2
|6
|7
|10
|18
|12
|Argentinos Jrs
|15
|2
|4
|9
|5
|15
|10
|Patronato Parana
|15
|2
|4
|9
|16
|27
|10
|Thursday, Jan. 24
River Plate 1, Santa Fe 2
|Friday, Jan. 25
Godoy Cruz 0, Lanus 2
Banfield 1, San Martin 1
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Defensa y Justicia 1, San Lorenzo 0
Huracan 2, Rosario Central 1
Tigre 2, San Martin de T. 2
Atletico Tucuman 4, Gimnasia 1
|Sunday, Jan. 27
Aldosivi 1, Racing Club 3
Independiente vs. Talleres 2010 GMT
Belgrano vs. Santa Fe 2010 GMT
River Plate vs. Patronato Parana 2220 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 28
Newell's vs. Boca Juniors 0030 GMT
Colon vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield 0010 GMT
|Thursday, Jan. 31
Godoy Cruz vs. River Plate 0000 GMT