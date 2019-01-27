TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- It’s time to visit Taipei’s Neihu District and enjoy sakura in the moonlight, according to Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO).

The 2019 Lohas Cherry Blossoms Festival, which kicks off today (Jan. 27) at Lohas Park (樂活公園) in Neihu, will last until Feb. 17.

The opening ceremony will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today with performances by Mosuo Dance Troupe, a drum troupe, a jazz band, in addition to school and community bands and dance groups.

The PSLO said the trees of Fuji cherry, Yae cherry, Yoshino cherry, and Taiwan cherry along the 3km-long “cherry blossom walkway” start to bloom in splendor enveloping the scenic pathway beside the Neigou River from before the Lunar New Year to the end of Feb.

Floriculture Experiment Center director Sung Fu-hua (宋馥華) said that the Cherry Blossom Picnic & Love Flower Theatre activity will take place at the same site from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 17, when the park will be decorated as a picnic site, with booths selling light foods along with cultural and creative products, as well as presenting a starlight theater screening of movies suitable for family-viewing enjoyment.

For information about the conditions of the cherry blossoms along the famed walkway, please visit the festival’s Facebook page or the flower website of Taipei’s parks.

With sakura blooming every year around February, the sea of pink and red flowers at Lohas Park has become a signature landscape, attracting flower enthusiasts from neighboring areas during this time of the year.

To illuminate the blooming cherry blossoms, the PSLO has installed LED illumination along the cherry blossom walkway in the park. The lamps will light up the beauty of the different cherry blossoms.

The Address of Lohas Park:

Alley 15, Lane 61, Kangle Street, Neihu District, Taipei City

Public Transportation Information

To get to Lohas Park, visitors taking public transportation have the following options:



By MRT: Disembark at MRT Donghu Station. The Lohas Park is a short walk taking roughly 10 minutes.



By Bus: Lohas Park is a 2-minute walk from the Donghu Community bus stop (東湖社區站) for bus nos. 53, 281, 287, 630, 646, S1, BR19, BL12, and BL51, and a 5-minute walk from Donghu Elementary School bus stop for bus nos. 203, 284, 629, 677, 711, 896, 903, BL36, BR19, Neihu Line, and R2.

(Photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(Photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(Photo courtesy of the PSLO)