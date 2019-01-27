  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/27 10:57
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140
Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140
Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149
Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128
Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144
Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170
Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172
Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122
Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162
Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146
Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146
Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149
N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164
Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169
New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134
Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135
Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142
Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128
Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162
St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149
Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145
San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167
Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140
Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161
Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153
Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142
Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163
Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games No games scheduled
Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central 10, Pacific 4

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan 7, Atlantic 4

All-Star Game Final: Metropolitan vs. Central at San Jose, Calif., 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled
Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.