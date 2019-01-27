  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/01/27 06:57
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Thursday's Match

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 2

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 0, Lanus 2

Banfield 1, San Martin 1

Saturday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 1, San Lorenzo 0

Huracan 2, Rosario Central 1

Tigre 2, San Martin de Tucuman 2

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia

Sunday's Matches

Aldosivi vs. Racing Club

Independiente vs. Talleres

Belgrano vs. Santa Fe

River Plate vs. Patronato Parana

Monday's Matches

Newell's vs. Boca Juniors

Colon vs. Argentinos Jrs

Tuesday's Match

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield