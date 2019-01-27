  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/01/27 06:32
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Wednesday's Match

Burton Albion 0, Man City 1

Thursday's Match

Chelsea 6, Tottenham 3

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Fulham vs. Brighton

Huddersfield vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Cardiff

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham

Man United vs. Burnley

Newcastle vs. Man City

England Championship
Saturday's Matches

Rotherham 1, Leeds 2

Blackburn 3, Hull 0

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City

Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1

Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1

Derby vs. Millwall

QPR vs. West Brom

Stoke 0, Preston 2

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford

Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2

Tuesday's Matches

Swansea vs. Birmingham

Bolton vs. Reading

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Plymouth 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Saturday's Matches

Coventry 0, Blackpool 2

Sunderland vs. Gillingham

Southend 0, Luton Town 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1

Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0

Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster

Peterborough 0, Charlton 0

Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough

Luton Town vs. Portsmouth

Blackpool vs. Wycombe

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley

Oxford United vs. Barnsley

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 1, Morecambe 1

Crewe 2, Colchester 1

Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1

Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0

Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1

Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2

Notts County vs. Newport County

Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0

Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield Town 2

Bury 3, Lincoln City 3

Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers vs. Mansfield Town

Newport County vs. Port Vale

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Bristol City 2, Bolton 1

Arsenal 1, Man United 3

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 1

Swansea 4, Gillingham 1

Shrewsbury 2, Wolverhampton 2

Newcastle 0, Watford 2

Man City 5, Burnley 0

Portsmouth 1, QPR 1

Brighton 0, West Brom 0

Middlesbrough 1, Newport County 1

Doncaster 2, Oldham 1

Millwall 3, Everton 2

AFC Wimbledon 4, West Ham 2

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Monday's Match

Barnet vs. Brentford