NEW YORK (AP) — Police say Trevor Bates of the Detroit Lions was arrested in New York for failing to pay a taxi fare and then punching a police officer in the face.

The 25-year-old linebacker was charged with assault, resisting arrest and theft of service after police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hotel near New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound player was taken to a hospital in Queens for evaluation.

The Lions' general manager, Bob Quinn, says in a statement that the team is aware of Bates' arrest but has no further comment for now.

Bates is in his first season with the Lions, appearing in nine games.

The player was awaiting arraignment later Saturday. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.