  1. Home
  2. World

Conservatives say Trump caved, but confident he'll get wall

By DEB RIECHMANN and STEVE PEOPLES , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/27 05:03
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Ann Coulter participates in the "AAA: Ask Ann Anything" panel at Politicon at the Los Angeles Convention Cent

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Ann Coulter participates in the "AAA: Ask Ann Anything" panel at Politicon at the Los Angeles Convention Cent

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2018 file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, walks as he speaks with reporters as they wo

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2018 file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, walks as he speaks with reporters as they wo

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2010 file photo, Tea Party Patriots co-founders Mark Meckler, right, and Jenny Beth Martin, take part in a news conference at t

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2010 file photo, Tea Party Patriots co-founders Mark Meckler, right, and Jenny Beth Martin, take part in a news conference at t

WASHINGTON (AP) — No retreat, no surrender is how President Donald Trump frames his decision to temporarily reopen the government while still pursuing a border wall deal.

Some of his conservative backers have a different take, using words like "pathetic" and "wimp."

Other Trump supporters seem willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, while insisting that any ultimate government funding deal the president signs must include money for a wall.

Trump defended himself Saturday from the conservative backlash to his decision to end the 35-day partial government shutdown without money for his promised border wall.

He says if he doesn't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will shut down again on Feb. 15 or he will use his executive authority to address problems on the southern U.S. border.