  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/01/27 04:24
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 23 19 3 1 54 13 60
Man City 23 18 2 3 62 17 56
Tottenham 23 17 0 6 48 23 51
Chelsea 23 14 5 4 40 19 47
Arsenal 23 13 5 5 48 32 44
Man United 23 13 5 5 46 33 44
Watford 23 9 6 8 32 32 33
Wolverhampton 23 9 5 9 27 31 32
Leicester 23 9 4 10 29 29 31
West Ham 23 9 4 10 30 34 31
Everton 23 8 6 9 34 33 30
Bournemouth 23 9 3 11 33 42 30
Brighton 23 7 5 11 25 32 26
Crystal Palace 23 6 4 13 23 32 22
Southampton 23 5 7 11 25 40 22
Burnley 23 6 4 13 23 43 22
Newcastle 23 5 6 12 19 31 21
Cardiff 23 5 4 14 19 44 19
Fulham 23 3 5 15 21 51 14
Huddersfield 23 2 5 16 13 40 11
Tuesday, Jan. 29

Fulham vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Everton 1945 GMT

Arsenal vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham 1945 GMT

Man United vs. Burnley 2000 GMT

Newcastle vs. Man City 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT

Tottenham vs. Watford 2000 GMT

Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 29 17 6 6 49 31 57
Norwich 29 15 9 5 54 38 54
Sheffield United 29 15 6 8 48 31 51
West Brom 28 14 8 6 57 35 50
Middlesbrough 28 12 11 5 31 20 47
Derby 28 13 7 8 40 35 46
Bristol City 28 12 8 8 35 29 44
Blackburn 29 11 10 8 40 41 43
Nottingham Forest 29 10 12 7 42 33 42
Aston Villa 29 10 12 7 53 46 42
Swansea 28 11 7 10 37 32 40
Hull 29 11 7 11 41 38 40
Birmingham 28 9 12 7 40 33 39
QPR 28 11 6 11 34 39 39
Stoke 29 9 11 9 33 37 38
Preston 29 9 9 11 45 45 36
Sheffield Wednesday 28 9 8 11 33 45 35
Brentford 28 8 10 10 43 39 34
Millwall 28 7 8 13 34 44 29
Wigan 29 8 5 16 29 44 29
Rotherham 29 5 10 14 28 48 25
Reading 28 5 8 15 31 43 23
Bolton 28 5 7 16 18 42 22
Ipswich 29 3 9 17 23 50 18
Saturday, Jan. 26

Rotherham 1, Leeds 2

Blackburn 3, Hull 0

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City ppd.

Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1

Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1

Derby vs. Millwall ppd.

QPR vs. West Brom ppd.

Stoke 0, Preston 2

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford ppd.

Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Swansea vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Reading 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 29 17 8 4 55 25 59
Portsmouth 28 17 6 5 47 27 57
Barnsley 28 16 7 5 49 24 55
Charlton 30 16 6 8 47 31 54
Sunderland 27 14 11 2 48 26 53
Peterborough 29 13 9 7 47 38 48
Doncaster 28 13 7 8 51 37 46
Blackpool 28 11 9 8 29 25 42
Wycombe 29 11 8 10 39 40 41
Fleetwood Town 30 10 9 11 41 34 39
Coventry 30 11 6 13 31 36 39
Southend 29 12 2 15 38 35 38
Burton Albion 29 10 7 12 39 39 37
Scunthorpe 30 10 7 13 38 54 37
Accrington Stanley 27 9 8 10 27 36 35
Walsall 29 9 8 12 33 45 35
Plymouth 30 9 6 15 38 52 33
Shrewsbury 28 7 10 11 29 35 31
Gillingham 28 9 4 15 39 48 31
Rochdale 30 8 7 15 36 61 31
Oxford United 28 7 9 12 35 44 30
Bristol Rovers 28 7 7 14 25 30 28
Bradford 29 8 4 17 32 48 28
AFC Wimbledon 29 6 5 18 22 45 23
Tuesday, Jan. 22

Plymouth 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Saturday, Jan. 26

Coventry 0, Blackpool 2

Sunderland vs. Gillingham ppd.

Southend 0, Luton Town 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1

Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0

Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster ppd.

Peterborough 0, Charlton 0

Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 29 17 8 4 53 29 59
Mansfield Town 29 14 12 3 44 22 54
Bury 30 15 8 7 58 36 53
Carlisle 30 16 3 11 48 35 51
Forest Green 29 13 11 5 45 27 50
Milton Keynes Dons 28 13 8 7 44 25 47
Exeter 29 13 8 8 39 29 47
Colchester 30 13 7 10 45 35 46
Stevenage 30 13 5 12 35 38 44
Tranmere 29 11 9 9 42 38 42
Crewe 30 12 5 13 33 37 41
Swindon 30 10 10 10 33 39 40
Oldham 28 10 9 9 41 35 39
Newport County 27 11 6 10 38 45 39
Grimsby Town 30 11 4 15 30 38 37
Crawley Town 30 11 3 16 35 42 36
Northampton 29 7 13 9 38 39 34
Cheltenham 29 8 8 13 35 45 32
Port Vale 29 8 8 13 27 37 32
Cambridge United 30 9 5 16 28 50 32
Yeovil 28 7 9 12 30 34 30
Morecambe 30 7 8 15 30 47 29
Macclesfield 30 7 6 17 29 48 27
Notts County 29 4 9 16 29 59 21
Tuesday, Jan. 22

Forest Green 3, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2

Saturday, Jan. 26

Northampton 1, Morecambe 1

Crewe 2, Colchester 1

Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1

Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere 0

Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1

Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Stevenage 0, Forest Green 2

Notts County vs. Newport County ppd.

Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0

Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield 2

Bury 3, Lincoln City 3

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT

Newport County vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham 1945 GMT