BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — The West Indies thrashed England by 381 runs with a day to spare in the first cricket test at Kensington Oval as part-time offspinner Roston Chase took a career-best 8-60 on Saturday.

England wasn't expected to win, not with a target of 628. But the English were expected to fight for two days to survive on a placid pitch, with the added motivation of the humiliation of 77 all out in the first innings.

Instead, they were all out for 246 less than an hour after tea on the fourth day.

The score was better, but the batting wasn't, as England gifted wickets and made the allrounder Chase an unlikely star. He came into the test having taken 42 wickets in 36 innings, averaging more than 47. He didn't bowl in the first innings.

But after taking out opener Rory Burns, England's high-scorer with 84 just before lunch, he kept receiving wickets, claiming the last seven. He averaged less than three.

Chase earned West Indies its third biggest win by runs, its biggest in 39 years.

