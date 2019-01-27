  1. Home
Bear cub burned in Colorado wildfire released into wild

By  Associated Press
2019/01/27 03:16
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — An orphaned bear cub burned by a Colorado wildfire has been released back into the wild.

The Durango Herald reports that the cub was placed in the mountains west of Durango on Friday, asleep inside a man-made den along with a second orphaned cub. Officials hope they will not wake up until spring when food is more available.

The injured cub's feet were severely burned in a wildfire that raged north of Durango last summer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the cub weighed only 10 pounds when she came to a wildlife rehabilitation center but gained 80 pounds. Once the cub was able to walk, she was moved to a pen with other cubs.

The center limits human interaction, giving the cubs a better chance at survival when released.