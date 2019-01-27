BRUMADINHO, Brazil (AP) — The Latest on the mining dam collapse in Brazil (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Israel says it's sending a mission to Brazil to help in rescue operations and provide aid after the collapse of a dam holding back mining waste.

A statement Saturday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the mission will leave within 24 hours.

Netanyahu made the help offer during a call with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been an enthusiastic ally of Israel.

___

4 p.m.

Rescuers in helicopters are searcgubg for survivors in a huge area in southeastern Brazil buried by the collapse of dam holding back mine waste. At least least nine people are dead and up to 300 missing.

More than 24 hours since the disaster, finding many more survivors is looking increasingly unlikely. Minas Gerais state Gov. Romeu Zema says that "most likely, from now on we are mostly going to be recovering bodies."

Still, there are some signs of hope. Authorities announced they had found 43 more people alive Saturday, though the number missing was still at 300.