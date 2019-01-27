BC-SOC--English Summaries

  1. Home
2019/01/27 01:55
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Rotherham 1, Leeds 2

Rotherham: Semi Ajayi (28).

Leeds: Mateusz Klich (51, 86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Blackburn 3, Hull 0

Blackburn: Adam Armstrong (10), Jack Rodwell (18), Harrison Reed (73).

Halftime: 2-0.

Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1

Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (19), Matty Cash (48), Adlene Guedioura (80).

Wigan: Josh Windass (33).

Halftime: 1-1.

Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1

Aston Villa: Tammy Abraham (6, 62, pen.).

Ipswich: Freddie Sears (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stoke 0, Preston 2

Preston: Alan Browne (20), Brad Potts (80).

Halftime: 0-1.

Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2

Norwich: Onel Hernandez (11), Teemu Pukki (56).

Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (45, pen., 79).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League One
Coventry 0, Blackpool 2

Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso (47), Armand Gnanduillet (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 0, Luton Town 1

Luton Town: Matty Pearson (29).

Halftime: 0-1.

Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1

Scunthorpe: Ashley Eastham (76, og.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0

Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (24).

Halftime: 1-0.

Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1

Barnsley: Kieffer Moore (54), Cauley Woodrow (75).

Rochdale: Ian Henderson (49).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 0, Charlton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1

Burton Albion: Lucas Akins (45).

Bradford: Hope Akpan (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two
Northampton 1, Morecambe 1

Northampton: Timi Elsnik (22).

Morecambe: Richie Bennett (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crewe 2, Colchester 1

Crewe: Charlie Kirk (48), Eddie Nolan (87).

Colchester: Sammie Szmodics (11).

Halftime: 0-1.

Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1

Crawley Town: Filipe Morais (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0

Mansfield Town: Jorge Grant (22, 68), Tyler Walker (65).

Halftime: 1-0.

Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1

Carlisle: Connor Simpson (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Grimsby Town: Wes Thomas (27).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2

Forest Green Rovers: Liam Shephard (13), Christian Doidge (55).

Halftime: 0-1.

Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0

Exeter: Nicky Law (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield Town 2

Cheltenham: Luke Varney (54), Jacob Maddox (61), Charlie Raglan (79).

Macclesfield Town: Michael Rose (11, pen.), Scott Wilson (23).

Halftime: 0-2.