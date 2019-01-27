BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Rotherham 1, Leeds 2
Rotherham: Semi Ajayi (28).
Leeds: Mateusz Klich (51, 86).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Blackburn 3, Hull 0
Blackburn: Adam Armstrong (10), Jack Rodwell (18), Harrison Reed (73).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1
Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (19), Matty Cash (48), Adlene Guedioura (80).
Wigan: Josh Windass (33).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1
Aston Villa: Tammy Abraham (6, 62, pen.).
Ipswich: Freddie Sears (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Stoke 0, Preston 2
Preston: Alan Browne (20), Brad Potts (80).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2
Norwich: Onel Hernandez (11), Teemu Pukki (56).
Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (45, pen., 79).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Coventry 0, Blackpool 2
Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso (47), Armand Gnanduillet (52).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Southend 0, Luton Town 1
Luton Town: Matty Pearson (29).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1
Scunthorpe: Ashley Eastham (76, og.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0
Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (24).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1
Barnsley: Kieffer Moore (54), Cauley Woodrow (75).
Rochdale: Ian Henderson (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Peterborough 0, Charlton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1
Burton Albion: Lucas Akins (45).
Bradford: Hope Akpan (68).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Northampton 1, Morecambe 1
Northampton: Timi Elsnik (22).
Morecambe: Richie Bennett (52).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Crewe 2, Colchester 1
Crewe: Charlie Kirk (48), Eddie Nolan (87).
Colchester: Sammie Szmodics (11).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1
Crawley Town: Filipe Morais (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0
Mansfield Town: Jorge Grant (22, 68), Tyler Walker (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1
Carlisle: Connor Simpson (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Grimsby Town: Wes Thomas (27).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2
Forest Green Rovers: Liam Shephard (13), Christian Doidge (55).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0
Exeter: Nicky Law (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield Town 2
Cheltenham: Luke Varney (54), Jacob Maddox (61), Charlie Raglan (79).
Macclesfield Town: Michael Rose (11, pen.), Scott Wilson (23).
Halftime: 0-2.