Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso, Texas; Michael Passero, mayor of New London, Connecticut

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rubio; Julian Castro, Democratic candidate for president; Jerome Corsi, an associate of Stone.

"Fox News Sunday" — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Manchin; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.