|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|23
|19
|3
|1
|54
|13
|60
|Man City
|23
|18
|2
|3
|62
|17
|56
|Tottenham
|23
|17
|0
|6
|48
|23
|51
|Chelsea
|23
|14
|5
|4
|40
|19
|47
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|5
|5
|48
|32
|44
|Man United
|23
|13
|5
|5
|46
|33
|44
|Watford
|23
|9
|6
|8
|32
|32
|33
|Wolverhampton
|23
|9
|5
|9
|27
|31
|32
|Leicester
|23
|9
|4
|10
|29
|29
|31
|West Ham
|23
|9
|4
|10
|30
|34
|31
|Everton
|23
|8
|6
|9
|34
|33
|30
|Bournemouth
|23
|9
|3
|11
|33
|42
|30
|Brighton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|25
|32
|26
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|4
|13
|23
|32
|22
|Southampton
|23
|5
|7
|11
|25
|40
|22
|Burnley
|23
|6
|4
|13
|23
|43
|22
|Newcastle
|23
|5
|6
|12
|19
|31
|21
|Cardiff
|23
|5
|4
|14
|19
|44
|19
|Fulham
|23
|3
|5
|15
|21
|51
|14
|Huddersfield
|23
|2
|5
|16
|13
|40
|11
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Fulham vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Everton 1945 GMT
Arsenal vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham 1945 GMT
Man United vs. Burnley 2000 GMT
Newcastle vs. Man City 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Jan. 30
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT
Tottenham vs. Watford 2000 GMT
Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|29
|17
|6
|6
|49
|31
|57
|Norwich
|29
|15
|9
|5
|54
|38
|54
|Sheffield United
|29
|15
|6
|8
|48
|31
|51
|West Brom
|28
|14
|8
|6
|57
|35
|50
|Middlesbrough
|28
|12
|11
|5
|31
|20
|47
|Derby
|28
|13
|7
|8
|40
|35
|46
|Bristol City
|28
|12
|8
|8
|35
|29
|44
|Blackburn
|29
|11
|10
|8
|40
|41
|43
|Nottingham Forest
|29
|10
|12
|7
|42
|33
|42
|Aston Villa
|29
|10
|12
|7
|53
|46
|42
|Swansea
|28
|11
|7
|10
|37
|32
|40
|Hull
|29
|11
|7
|11
|41
|38
|40
|Birmingham
|28
|9
|12
|7
|40
|33
|39
|QPR
|28
|11
|6
|11
|34
|39
|39
|Stoke
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|37
|38
|Preston
|29
|9
|9
|11
|45
|45
|36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|9
|8
|11
|33
|45
|35
|Brentford
|28
|8
|10
|10
|43
|39
|34
|Millwall
|28
|7
|8
|13
|34
|44
|29
|Wigan
|29
|8
|5
|16
|29
|44
|29
|Rotherham
|29
|5
|10
|14
|28
|48
|25
|Reading
|28
|5
|8
|15
|31
|43
|23
|Bolton
|28
|5
|7
|16
|18
|42
|22
|Ipswich
|29
|3
|9
|17
|23
|50
|18
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Rotherham 1, Leeds 2
Blackburn 3, Hull 0
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City ppd.
Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1
Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1
Derby vs. Millwall ppd.
QPR vs. West Brom ppd.
Stoke 0, Preston 2
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford ppd.
Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Swansea vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Reading 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|29
|17
|8
|4
|55
|25
|59
|Portsmouth
|28
|17
|6
|5
|47
|27
|57
|Barnsley
|28
|16
|7
|5
|49
|24
|55
|Charlton
|30
|16
|6
|8
|47
|31
|54
|Sunderland
|27
|14
|11
|2
|48
|26
|53
|Peterborough
|29
|13
|9
|7
|47
|38
|48
|Doncaster
|28
|13
|7
|8
|51
|37
|46
|Blackpool
|28
|11
|9
|8
|29
|25
|42
|Wycombe
|29
|11
|8
|10
|39
|40
|41
|Fleetwood Town
|30
|10
|9
|11
|41
|34
|39
|Coventry
|30
|11
|6
|13
|31
|36
|39
|Southend
|29
|12
|2
|15
|38
|35
|38
|Burton Albion
|29
|10
|7
|12
|39
|39
|37
|Scunthorpe
|30
|10
|7
|13
|38
|54
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|9
|8
|10
|27
|36
|35
|Walsall
|29
|9
|8
|12
|33
|45
|35
|Plymouth
|30
|9
|6
|15
|38
|52
|33
|Shrewsbury
|28
|7
|10
|11
|29
|35
|31
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|4
|15
|39
|48
|31
|Rochdale
|30
|8
|7
|15
|36
|61
|31
|Oxford United
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|44
|30
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|7
|7
|14
|25
|30
|28
|Bradford
|29
|8
|4
|17
|32
|48
|28
|AFC Wimbledon
|29
|6
|5
|18
|22
|45
|23
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Plymouth 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Coventry 0, Blackpool 2
Sunderland vs. Gillingham ppd.
Southend 0, Luton Town 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1
Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0
Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster ppd.
Peterborough 0, Charlton 0
Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|28
|17
|7
|4
|50
|26
|58
|Mansfield Town
|29
|14
|12
|3
|44
|22
|54
|Bury
|29
|15
|7
|7
|55
|33
|52
|Carlisle
|30
|16
|3
|11
|48
|35
|51
|Forest Green
|29
|13
|11
|5
|45
|27
|50
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|13
|8
|7
|44
|25
|47
|Exeter
|29
|13
|8
|8
|39
|29
|47
|Colchester
|30
|13
|7
|10
|45
|35
|46
|Stevenage
|30
|13
|5
|12
|35
|38
|44
|Tranmere
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|38
|42
|Crewe
|30
|12
|5
|13
|33
|37
|41
|Swindon
|30
|10
|10
|10
|33
|39
|40
|Oldham
|28
|10
|9
|9
|41
|35
|39
|Newport County
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|45
|39
|Grimsby Town
|30
|11
|4
|15
|30
|38
|37
|Crawley Town
|30
|11
|3
|16
|35
|42
|36
|Northampton
|29
|7
|13
|9
|38
|39
|34
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|8
|13
|35
|45
|32
|Port Vale
|29
|8
|8
|13
|27
|37
|32
|Cambridge United
|30
|9
|5
|16
|28
|50
|32
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|9
|12
|30
|34
|30
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|47
|29
|Macclesfield
|30
|7
|6
|17
|29
|48
|27
|Notts County
|29
|4
|9
|16
|29
|59
|21
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Forest Green 3, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Northampton 1, Morecambe 1
Crewe 2, Colchester 1
Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1
Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere 0
Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Stevenage 0, Forest Green 2
Notts County vs. Newport County ppd.
Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield 2
Bury vs. Lincoln City 1730 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham 1945 GMT