KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says he's traveling to Afghanistan for more discussions as he tries to bring about peace talks to end the country's 17-year war.

Khalilzad, on his official Twitter account, said Saturday he wants to build on six days of meetings with the Taliban in the capital of Qatar, where he says significant progress was made.

The Taliban said this week its representatives met Monday with U.S. representatives in Qatar to discuss "ending the invasion of Afghanistan."

Last week, the Taliban threatened to walk away from talks, accusing Washington of seeking to "expand the agenda" — presumably a reference to U.S. demands that the insurgents hold direct talks with Kabul.

Khalilzad says any peace talks must include the Afghan government and a comprehensive cease-fire.