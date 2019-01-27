BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund stretched its Bundesliga lead over defending champion Bayern Munich to nine points on Saturday after thrashing Hannover 5-1.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus, back after an ankle injury, scored one, set up another and missed what seemed a certain goal as his team turned up the pressure on Bayern, which hosts Stuttgart on Sunday.

The defeat for Hannover will likely see Andre Breitenreiter replaced as coach. The side is second from bottom, level on points with last-placed Nuremberg, and Breitenreiter received little support from club president Martin Kind or general manager Horst Heldt before the game.

Kind said the club needed to consider all options and that "anything else would be dishonest."

Borussia Moenchengladbach defeated Augsburg 2-0 at home to move ahead of third-placed Bayern on goal difference.

Bayer Leverkusen won 3-0 in Wolfsburg to give new coach Peter Bosz his first win after two games in charge, Hoffenheim won 4-2 at Freiburg, and Mainz defeated Nuremberg 2-1 in a heated encounter.

Werder Bremen hosted Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.

