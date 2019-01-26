  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/01/26 23:20
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Wednesday's Match

Burton Albion 0, Man City 1

Thursday's Match

Chelsea 6, Tottenham 3

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Fulham vs. Brighton

Huddersfield vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Cardiff

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham

Man United vs. Burnley

Newcastle vs. Man City

England Championship
Saturday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Leeds

Blackburn vs. Hull

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City

Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich

Derby vs. Millwall

QPR vs. West Brom

Stoke vs. Preston

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford

Norwich vs. Sheffield United

Tuesday's Matches

Swansea vs. Birmingham

Bolton vs. Reading

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Plymouth 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Saturday's Matches

Coventry vs. Blackpool

Sunderland vs. Gillingham

Southend vs. Luton Town

Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe

Wycombe vs. Plymouth

Barnsley vs. Rochdale

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster

Peterborough vs. Charlton

Burton Albion vs. Bradford

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough

Luton Town vs. Portsmouth

Blackpool vs. Wycombe

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley

Oxford United vs. Barnsley

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2

Saturday's Matches

Northampton vs. Morecambe

Crewe vs. Colchester

Swindon vs. Crawley Town

Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere Rovers

Port Vale vs. Carlisle

Grimsby Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Stevenage vs. Forest Green Rovers

Notts County vs. Newport County

Exeter vs. Cambridge United

Cheltenham vs. Macclesfield Town

Bury vs. Lincoln City

Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers vs. Mansfield Town

Newport County vs. Port Vale

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Bristol City 2, Bolton 1

Arsenal 1, Man United 3

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 1

Swansea vs. Gillingham

Shrewsbury vs. Wolverhampton

Newcastle vs. Watford

Man City vs. Burnley

Portsmouth vs. QPR

Brighton vs. West Brom

Middlesbrough vs. Newport County

Doncaster vs. Oldham

Millwall vs. Everton

AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Monday's Match

Barnet vs. Brentford