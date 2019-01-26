BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Wednesday's Match
Burton Albion 0, Man City 1
|Thursday's Match
Chelsea 6, Tottenham 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Fulham vs. Brighton
Huddersfield vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Cardiff
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham
Man United vs. Burnley
Newcastle vs. Man City
|Saturday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Leeds
Blackburn vs. Hull
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City
Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan
Aston Villa vs. Ipswich
Derby vs. Millwall
QPR vs. West Brom
Stoke vs. Preston
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford
Norwich vs. Sheffield United
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea vs. Birmingham
Bolton vs. Reading
|Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3
|Saturday's Matches
Coventry vs. Blackpool
Sunderland vs. Gillingham
Southend vs. Luton Town
Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe
Wycombe vs. Plymouth
Barnsley vs. Rochdale
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster
Peterborough vs. Charlton
Burton Albion vs. Bradford
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers
|Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough
Luton Town vs. Portsmouth
Blackpool vs. Wycombe
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley
Oxford United vs. Barnsley
|Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton vs. Morecambe
Crewe vs. Colchester
Swindon vs. Crawley Town
Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere Rovers
Port Vale vs. Carlisle
Grimsby Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Stevenage vs. Forest Green Rovers
Notts County vs. Newport County
Exeter vs. Cambridge United
Cheltenham vs. Macclesfield Town
Bury vs. Lincoln City
|Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers vs. Mansfield Town
Newport County vs. Port Vale
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham
|Friday's Matches
Bristol City 2, Bolton 1
Arsenal 1, Man United 3
|Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 1
Swansea vs. Gillingham
Shrewsbury vs. Wolverhampton
Newcastle vs. Watford
Man City vs. Burnley
Portsmouth vs. QPR
Brighton vs. West Brom
Middlesbrough vs. Newport County
Doncaster vs. Oldham
Millwall vs. Everton
AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham
|Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday
|Monday's Match
Barnet vs. Brentford