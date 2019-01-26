All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135 Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162 St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161 Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central vs. Pacific at San Jose, Calif., 8:15 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at San Jose, Calif., 9:15 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD vs. TBD at San Jose, Calif., 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.