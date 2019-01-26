MADRID (AP) — Sevilla routed Levante 5-0 on Saturday with a spectacular second half to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all scored after the interval to move Sevilla back to third in the league standings.

The home win put Sevilla on 36 points, the same as fourth-placed Real Madrid, which plays at Espanyol on Sunday. Sevilla is ahead on goal difference.

Sevilla and Madrid are five points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, and trail leader Barcelona by 10 points. Atletico hosts Getafe later Saturday, while Barcelona visits Girona on Sunday.

Sevilla hadn't won in the league since December. It was coming off a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in a result that dropped the team from the top three for the first time since October.

Last year, Sevilla routed Levante 6-2 in Valencia.

