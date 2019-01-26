ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States won a World Cup women's bobsled race Saturday, ending Germany's 24-race winning streak in World Cup and Olympic bobsled races going back to last season.

Meyers Taylor and push athlete Lauren Gibbs finished their two runs in 2 minutes, 16.11 seconds. They beat the German sled driven by Stephanie Schneider and pushed by Lisa Sophie Gericke by six-tenths of a second, a huge margin in any sliding sport.

Germany prevailed in the last five World Cup two-man, four-man and women's races last year, plus did no worse than a tie for gold in those three events at the Pyeongchang Olympics. A German sled prevailed in the first 16 races on the World Cup bobsled circuit this season.

Meyers Taylor was the last driver to beat the Germans, doing so last season with push athlete Lolo Jones — ironically, also in St. Moritz, on Jan. 13, 2018.

The gold was the first won by the U.S. at the World Cup level in any sliding sport this season, including skeleton and luge.