BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Saturday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Final

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Final

Rajeev Ram, United States and Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia and Astra Sharma, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Juniors Men's Singles

Final

Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, def. Emilio Nava (13), United States, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Juniors Women's Singles

Final

Clara Tauson (1), Denmark, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, 6-4, 6-3.