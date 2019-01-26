  1. Home
Abandoned chicken carcasses test positive for bird flu in northern Taiwan

100 dead birds dumped on the side of a highway near Xinfeng Township, Hsinchu County investigating to find the origin of the livestock

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/26 19:56
Hsinchu County Animal and Disease Control Center worker sanitizes the site

Hsinchu County Animal and Disease Control Center worker sanitizes the site (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Hsinchu County Animal Disease Control Center is currently conducting an investigation to determine the source of several abandoned bags filled with nearly 100 dead chickens, which were discovered on a roadside earlier this week on Jan. 22 in Xinfeng Township (新豐鄉).

After being alerted to the dumped livestock, the center immediately sent samples to the National Institute for Animal Health where a test for bird flu was conducted. The results have shown that the dead birds tested positive for the A(H5) strain of the bird flu virus, reports CNA.

The birds have been disposed of, and the area where they were found, near the northern end of Xinfeng Township’s Fengbi tunnel (鳳鼻隧道), had been disinfected according to reports.

The Animal and Disease Control Center is currently working to determine from which farm the birds originated, in order to ensure that other livestock has not been compromised.

Additionally, those found guilty of endangering public health by abandoning livestock or failing to report large numbers of potentially infected livestock, may face penalties of up to NT$1 million (US$32,500) under applicable laws.

According to CNA, the Animal and Disease Control Center has already conducted an investigation of every poultry farm within a three kilometer radius of the site where the birds were dumped, however none of them evidence any outbreak of the bird flu.

The Hsinchu Police Department has since been contacted to help carry out the investigation to determine the identity of those responsible for abandoning the infected livestock.
