  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese billionaire, art collector, aims to build new art museum near Yangmingshan

Pierre Chen, CEO of the Yageo Corporation, hopes to create a new contemporary art museum for his foundation's art collection

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/26 17:52
File Photo: Pierre Chen

File Photo: Pierre Chen (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A prominent art collector and Taiwanese billionaire, Pierre Chen, has revealed that he plans for his foundation to establish a new fine arts museum in northern Taiwan to house his remarkable art collection.

In a recent interview with Art Newspaper, Chen, who is CEO of the Yageo Corporation, shared his vision for an art museum, possibly located in the vicinity of the Yangmingshan National Park area.

Chen began collecting art in 1976, shortly before he founded the Yageo Corporation, which manufacturers various electronics components.

His foundation is called the Yageo Foundation, and it manages his art collection of mostly contemporary Eastern and Western Art. According to reports, the collection includes works by Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, Daniel Richter, Gerhard Richter, Peter Doig, and Richard Serra.

From his interview with Art Newspaper.

“In the future, I would like to build a space where I can display the art in the foundation’s collection and perhaps engage in some artistic initiatives and projects for the community. It is also in my vision to build a sculpture garden.”

Recently, several works from the foundation were presented at the Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art in 2015. Some of the Picassos and a few of Chen’s sculptures are also reportedly available to view at his residence outside Taipei.

Chen says he believes that art should be shared with as many people as possible.
art
sculpture
Pierre Chen
Yageo Corp
yangmingshan
museums

RELATED ARTICLES

Artist KAWS showcases giant 'Companion' figure at Taipei CKS Memorial
Artist KAWS showcases giant 'Companion' figure at Taipei CKS Memorial
2019/01/22 15:01
International artists envisage the future at 4000 CE Taipei
International artists envisage the future at 4000 CE Taipei
2019/01/21 18:05
9 Taiwanese artists enter Illustrator's Exhibition competition at 2019 Bologna Children's Book Fair
9 Taiwanese artists enter Illustrator's Exhibition competition at 2019 Bologna Children's Book Fair
2019/01/18 17:45
Kaohsiung's 'We Are South' art and music fest returns to southern Taiwan
Kaohsiung's 'We Are South' art and music fest returns to southern Taiwan
2019/01/18 10:34
China cries foul after Taiwan's NPM lends ancient calligraphy to Japanese museum
China cries foul after Taiwan's NPM lends ancient calligraphy to Japanese museum
2019/01/16 12:39