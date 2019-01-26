TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan won the best design award at the OTM travel show in India, by featuring Taiwanese signature traditions.

The OTM travel show is an industry gateway to India's largest travel markets and one of the world's largest international travel fairs. This year, OTM gathered more than 1,000 exhibitors from 50 countries worldwide in Mumbai, India.

According to the official website, as the preferred port of exit for the West and South Indian markets, Mumbai accounts for 60 percent of India’s outbound tourist market. Mumbai is headquarters for almost all major outbound tour operators, as well as the Bollywood and Corporate world of India.

This year, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau led travel agencies, hotels, airline companies and performers to Mumbai to attend the OTM, where Taiwan's booth won the best design award.

Taiwan's booth showcased signature aspects of Taiwanese culture, such as Taiwanese sky lanterns, the combination of Jia-Jiang street dance and Bollywood style performance, and Taiwanese food prepard by the Indian cook, Dileep Kumar, who has lived in Taiwan for 16 years.

Additionally, there were multiple events that took place at the Taiwan booth, which were popular among the locals. For example, the attendees could enjoy painting an oil-paper umbrella under the instruction of masters from Meinong, Kaohsiung.



OTM Trophy (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)