BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has beaten Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs inside three days in the day-night cricket test at the Gabba.

Scores:

Australia 323 (Trevor Head 84, Marnus Labuschagne 81; Suranga Lakmal 5-75) def. Sri Lanka 144 (Niroshan Dickwella 64; Pat Cummins 4-39, Jhye Richardson 3-26;) and 139 (Pat Cummins 6-23) def. Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs.