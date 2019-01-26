All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 20-5-0 17-5-2 12-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 14-7-3 15-8-2 13-5-1 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 14-11-1 16-6-1 7-6-2 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 14-10-2 14-8-3 9-5-4 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 13-8-4 14-9-2 9-4-2 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 14-9-2 14-8-1 11-5-1 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 17-7-1 10-10-4 12-6-2 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 13-8-2 13-8-4 7-5-1 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 14-6-3 10-12-3 8-6-3 Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149 13-8-4 11-12-2 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 13-6-5 8-14-2 4-7-3 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 10-6-5 10-14-3 9-5-3 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 10-12-4 9-13-3 4-8-4 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 10-10-3 9-13-3 4-8-1 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 13-6-4 5-17-3 6-8-1 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 12-10-4 7-16-1 6-8-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 17-4-5 16-9-0 9-5-1 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 17-4-4 12-12-3 10-4-3 Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 18-6-2 13-9-0 10-7-0 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135 16-9-0 14-9-4 8-5-0 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140 16-6-3 13-13-1 11-4-2 Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142 13-9-3 13-12-0 9-4-1 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 15-8-2 9-13-2 5-6-1 Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162 10-8-5 12-12-3 4-7-3 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161 12-10-3 11-12-3 6-5-3 Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153 10-8-8 11-13-1 5-6-3 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 9-12-3 14-11-1 8-7-1 St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149 12-13-2 10-9-3 6-7-3 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 12-13-1 11-11-2 7-10-1 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 10-10-6 8-14-3 9-4-3 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150 12-13-1 8-13-3 8-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central at Pacific, 8:15 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 9:15 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.