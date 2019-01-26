Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, stands outside of the federal courthouse following a hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Laude
Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone walks out of the federal courthouse following a hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fo
A protester holds up a sign as Roger Stone, right, a confidant of President Donald Trump, speaks outside of the federal courthouse following a hearing
People holding signs reading "Lock Him Up" argue with a counter protestor outside of the federal courthouse where Roger Stone, a confidant of Presiden
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Roger Stone speaks at the American Priority Conference in Washington. Stone, an associate of Presid
In this courtroom sketch Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, second from right, attends a federal court hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019
In this courtroom sketch Roger Stone, left, a confidant of President Donald Trump, attends a federal court hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lau
Police work at the entrance of the street where Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, lives, as FBI agents search his property, Friday,
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Roger Stone speaks at the American Priority Conference in Washington. Stone, an associate of President Donald
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone has been charged with lying about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid. Prosecutors allege that senior Trump campaign officials sought to leverage the stolen material into a White House win.
The self-proclaimed dirty trickster, arrested by the FBI in a raid before dawn Friday at his Florida home, swiftly blasted the prosecution as politically motivated. Stone proclaimed his innocence and predicted his vindication.
The seven-count indictment provides the most detail to date about how Trump campaign associates in the summer of 2016 actively sought the disclosure of emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.