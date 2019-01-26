President Donald Trump waves as he walks through the Colonnade from the Oval Office of the White House on arrival to announce a deal to temporarily r
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., leave a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Fr
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, calls on a reporter during a news conference o
President Donald Trump announces a deal to temporarily reopen the government, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washin
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks into the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, after President Dona
President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacqu
A TSA worker checks an identification card, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Yielding to mounting pressure a
A TSA worker checks hands an identification card back to a traveler, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Yieldi
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies get back to work.
Standing alone in the Rose Garden Friday, Trump said he would sign legislation funding shuttered agencies until Feb. 15 and try again to persuade lawmakers to finance his long-sought wall. The deal he reached with congressional leaders contains no new money for the wall but ends the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
First the Senate, then the House swiftly and unanimously approved the deal. Late Friday, Trump signed it into law. The administration asked federal department heads to reopen offices in a "prompt and orderly manner" and said furloughed employees can return to work.