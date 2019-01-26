TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Another cold snap arrives this week and is expected to send temperatures down to below 10 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan on Sunday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The cold air mass arrived on early Saturday in northern Taiwan, sending mercury down to 13 degrees Celsius by noon. As the cold air moves south, temperatures are rapidly dropping in the rest of the country, with central, southern and eastern regions seeing temperatures drop to 14, 20, and 15 degrees Celsius Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures in northern, central and southern regions of Taiwan are expected to dip down as low as 10, 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively, between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The outlying island Lienchiang County (Matsu) could see lows of 7-9 degrees Celsius during that period.

CWB officials remind the public to stay warm and stay aware of carbon monoxide poisoning risk in enclosed and unventilated space.