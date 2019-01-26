BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia closed in on an innings victory over Sri Lanka in the day-night test at the Gabba, taking four first-session wickets to leave the visitors at 74 for five and still 105 runs behind Australia's first-innings total of 323.

Pat Cummins has eight wickets over two innings — four in each — while the fifth Sri Lankan wicket fell five minutes before the tea break Saturday when Jhye Richardson clean-bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for 14.

Sri Lanka, which has never won a test match in Australia, was bowled out for 144 in its first innings and resumed Saturday at 17 for one.

