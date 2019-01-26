  1. Home
  2. World

Australia closes in on innings victory over Sri Lanka

By  Associated Press
2019/01/26 13:14
Australia's Pat Cummins appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva, left, during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Bri

Australia's Pat Cummins appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva, left, during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Bri

Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva is hit by the ball during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2

Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva is hit by the ball during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2

Australia's Pat Cummins prepares to bowl during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019

Australia's Pat Cummins prepares to bowl during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019

Australia's Pat Cummins appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva, left, during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Bri

Australia's Pat Cummins appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva, left, during the cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Bri

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia closed in on an innings victory over Sri Lanka in the day-night test at the Gabba, taking four first-session wickets to leave the visitors at 74 for five and still 105 runs behind Australia's first-innings total of 323.

Pat Cummins has eight wickets over two innings — four in each — while the fifth Sri Lankan wicket fell five minutes before the tea break Saturday when Jhye Richardson clean-bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for 14.

Sri Lanka, which has never won a test match in Australia, was bowled out for 144 in its first innings and resumed Saturday at 17 for one.

____

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports