COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Kamala (KAH'mah-lah) Harris returned to South Carolina on Friday, her first visit to this early-voting state as an official presidential contender.

The newly minted presidential candidate spoke at the Pink Ice Gala, a scholarship fundraiser. It's hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha, the country's oldest black sorority, which Harris pledged as an undergraduate student at Howard University.

Harris launched her campaign earlier this week on what would have been the 90th birthday of the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. She plans a formal campaign launch in Oakland on Jan. 27.

This is Harris' first trip since the fall to South Carolina, a crucial proving ground particularly for Democratic presidential hopefuls testing out their messaging with a largely black electorate.

