SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Edmonton's Connor McDavid won the NHL's fastest skater competition for the third straight year, beating out U.S. women's hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield and six other All-Stars.

Coyne Schofield became the first woman to compete in the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. She drew a standing ovation and chants of "USA! USA!" from the crowd before finishing her lap in 14.346 seconds.

She finished seventh out of eight skaters, beating Arizona forward Clayton Keller's time of 14.526 seconds.

The 26-year-old Coyne Schofield plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women's Hockey League and won an Olympic gold medal for the United States last February.

McDavid skated last and finished his lap in 13.378 seconds, edging Buffalo's Jack Eichel (13.582) and the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13.780).

