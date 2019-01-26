  1. Home
Filipino Muslims approve new autonomous region in referendum

By  Associated Press
2019/01/26 09:23
A Muslim woman casts her ballot in a referendum at the Marawi Sagonsongan elementary school-turned polling station in Marawi, Lanao del Sur province,

Soldiers walk near an armored personnel carrier parked outside the Saguiaran city hall in Lanao del Sur province, southern Philippines, Monday, Jan. 2

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Muslims in the southern Philippines have overwhelmingly approved in a referendum the creation of a new autonomous region.

The Commission on Election says the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is deemed ratified following a referendum on Monday. It says 1.5 million people voted in favor.

Bangsamoro replaces an existing poverty-wracked autonomous region with a larger, better-funded and more powerful entity.

It is the result of a tumultuous peace effort by the government in Manila and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the main rebel group, to seal a deal that was signed in 2014 but languished in the Philippine Congress until it was finally approved last year. Bloodshed including the siege of Marawi city by Islamic State-linked militants and other bombings and attacks in the south threatened to derail it.