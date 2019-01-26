President Tsai Ing-wen reiterated Jan. 24 that Taiwan is committed to expanding its contribution to the global community through seeking meaningful participation in the U.N. system.



Globalization has led to increasingly frequent people-to-people interactions and trade exchanges among countries, while issues such as aviation safety, global health and sustainable development require collaboration between all members of the international society, Tsai said.



It is important that Taiwan is not excluded in the process so that a sound global network can be achieved to address these challenges, she added.



Tsai made the remarks while receiving a delegation of the permanent and deputy permanent representatives to the U.N. of four of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies at the Office of the President in Taipei City.



The visiting officials were Melusi Martin Masuku from the Kingdom of Eswatini, Tukabu Tauati from Kiribati, Deborah Barker-Manase from the Marshall Islands and Fakasoa Tealei from Tuvalu.



According to the president, the government attaches great importance to its relationships with the country’s diplomatic allies as they are key avenues through which Taiwan connects with the world.



The government is looking forward to enhancing information exchanges and promoting bilateral projects in areas spanning agricultural technology, green energy, medical care and resilient cities with these nations to fast track achieving sustainable development goals, she added.



Tsai also thanked the members of the delegation for consistently speaking up for Taiwan at international venues, including at the U.N.

