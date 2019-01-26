BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Thursday's Match
River Plate 1, Santa Fe 2
|Friday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 0, Lanus 2
Banfield 1, San Martin 1
|Saturday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia vs. San Lorenzo
Huracan vs. Rosario Central
Tigre vs. San Martin de Tucuman
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia
|Sunday's Matches
Aldosivi vs. Racing Club
Independiente vs. Talleres
Belgrano vs. Santa Fe
River Plate vs. Patronato Parana
|Monday's Matches
Newell's vs. Boca Juniors
Colon vs. Argentinos Jrs
|Tuesday's Match
Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield