BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|15
|11
|3
|1
|26
|8
|36
|Defensa y Justicia
|15
|9
|6
|0
|21
|9
|33
|Atletico Tucuman
|14
|8
|4
|2
|27
|15
|28
|Huracan
|15
|7
|6
|2
|19
|12
|27
|Velez Sarsfield
|15
|7
|4
|4
|19
|16
|25
|Boca Juniors
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|10
|24
|Independiente
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|16
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|15
|7
|2
|6
|16
|13
|23
|Aldosivi
|15
|7
|2
|6
|15
|16
|23
|Banfield
|16
|5
|7
|4
|14
|13
|22
|Santa Fe
|15
|6
|4
|5
|15
|15
|22
|River Plate
|13
|5
|4
|4
|17
|9
|19
|Newell's
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|12
|18
|Estudiantes
|15
|4
|6
|5
|15
|15
|18
|Talleres
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|14
|18
|Lanus
|16
|4
|6
|6
|15
|20
|18
|Rosario Central
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|16
|18
|Tigre
|15
|4
|5
|6
|17
|25
|17
|Colon
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14
|20
|16
|San Martin de T.
|15
|3
|7
|5
|13
|21
|16
|San Martin
|15
|4
|3
|8
|15
|20
|15
|Gimnasia
|15
|4
|3
|8
|11
|20
|15
|San Lorenzo
|15
|2
|8
|5
|15
|20
|14
|Belgrano
|15
|2
|6
|7
|10
|18
|12
|Argentinos Jrs
|15
|2
|4
|9
|5
|15
|10
|Patronato Parana
|15
|2
|4
|9
|16
|27
|10
|Thursday, Jan. 24
River Plate 1, Santa Fe 2
|Friday, Jan. 25
Godoy Cruz 0, Lanus 2
Banfield 1, San Martin 1
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Defensa y Justicia vs. San Lorenzo 0010 GMT
Huracan vs. Rosario Central 2010 GMT
Tigre vs. San Martin de T. 2010 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia 2220 GMT
|Sunday, Jan. 27
Aldosivi vs. Racing Club 0030 GMT
Independiente vs. Talleres 2010 GMT
Belgrano vs. Santa Fe 2010 GMT
River Plate vs. Patronato Parana 2220 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 28
Newell's vs. Boca Juniors 0030 GMT
Colon vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield 0010 GMT
|Thursday, Jan. 31
Godoy Cruz vs. River Plate 0000 GMT