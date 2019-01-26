WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON Booed throughout his return to Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez responded to the rancor with a rare goal for Manchester United and reveled in the celebrations following a 3-1 FA Cup win. By Rob Harris. SENT: 608 words, photos.

SOC--MONACO-JARDIM RETURNS Monaco fired Thierry Henry and re-hired title-winning coach Leonardo Jardim on Friday, three months after sacking him to make way for the France great. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 461 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING STORY TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova plays U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the women's final at the Australian Open. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING 600 words, photos, by 1100 GMT.

SOC--NANTES COACH-SALA Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic has called it "a total disgrace" and "disgusting" that the search for the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was called off. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 637 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES

ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING MOSCOW Russia's athletics federation has dropped a legal challenge against its ban from international competition. SENT: 254 words. SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

MARSEILLE, France Mario Balotelli scored on his Marseille debut on Friday, but it was too late to save his side from a 2-1 home defeat to second-place Lille. SENT: 249 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will meet in a politically-charged semifinal at the Asian Cup after they knocked out the two favorites Friday. SENT: 347 words, photos.

CRI--WEST INDIES-ENGLAND BRIDGETOWN, Barbados An outstanding double hundred from West Indies captain Jason Holder and a supporting century by Shane Dowrich left England humbled for the second day in a row and battling to avoid a huge defeat in the first test on Friday. SENT: 552 words, photos.

GLF--DUBAI-DESERT-CLASSIC DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Twenty-five years after winning for the first time at the Dubai Desert Classic, Ernie Els is having another run at the title. SENT: 469 words, photos.