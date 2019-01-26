VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada's ambassador to China says it would be "great" if the United States dropped its extradition request for Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

John McCallum made the remarks to the Toronto Star in Vancouver on Friday. It comes a day after he issued a statement in which he said he misspoke about the case and regretted his comments about Meng having a strong case to avoid extradition.

The arrest of the daughter of Huawei's founder at Vancouver airport created a growing diplomatic rift between China and Canada.

The U.S. wants her extradited to face charges that she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

China detained two Canadians shortly after her arrest in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release her.