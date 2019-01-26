BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|20
|14
|4
|2
|56
|21
|46
|Atletico
|20
|11
|8
|1
|30
|13
|41
|Madrid
|20
|11
|3
|6
|30
|24
|36
|Sevilla
|20
|9
|6
|5
|31
|22
|33
|Alaves
|20
|9
|5
|6
|22
|23
|32
|Getafe
|20
|8
|7
|5
|25
|16
|31
|Betis
|20
|8
|5
|7
|25
|25
|29
|Sociedad
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|24
|26
|Valencia
|20
|5
|11
|4
|19
|18
|26
|Levante
|20
|7
|5
|8
|32
|35
|26
|Eibar
|20
|6
|7
|7
|24
|28
|25
|Girona
|20
|5
|9
|6
|23
|26
|24
|Espanyol
|20
|7
|3
|10
|21
|30
|24
|Athletic Bilbao
|20
|4
|11
|5
|21
|26
|23
|Leganes
|20
|5
|7
|8
|18
|24
|22
|Valladolid
|20
|5
|7
|8
|17
|23
|22
|Celta Vigo
|20
|5
|6
|9
|32
|34
|21
|Rayo Vallecano
|20
|5
|5
|10
|24
|36
|20
|Villarreal
|20
|3
|9
|8
|21
|26
|18
|Huesca
|20
|2
|5
|13
|17
|39
|11
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Sevilla vs. Levante 1200 GMT
Atletico vs. Getafe 1515 GMT
Leganes vs. Eibar 1730 GMT
Valencia vs. Villarreal 1945 GMT
|Sunday, Jan. 27
Valladolid vs. Celta Vigo 1100 GMT
Girona vs. Barcelona 1515 GMT
Athletic Bilbao vs. Betis 1730 GMT
Sociedad vs. Huesca 1730 GMT
Espanyol vs. Madrid 1945 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 28
Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Granada
|22
|12
|7
|3
|30
|15
|43
|Malaga
|22
|13
|3
|6
|26
|17
|42
|Deportivo
|22
|10
|9
|3
|33
|17
|39
|Albacete
|22
|10
|9
|3
|30
|20
|39
|Osasuna
|22
|11
|5
|6
|29
|24
|38
|Alcorcon
|22
|10
|5
|7
|22
|17
|35
|Cadiz
|22
|9
|7
|6
|28
|17
|34
|Mallorca
|22
|9
|6
|7
|26
|21
|33
|Oviedo
|23
|9
|6
|8
|26
|28
|33
|Almeria
|22
|7
|9
|6
|25
|21
|30
|Gijon
|22
|7
|9
|6
|22
|18
|30
|Las Palmas
|21
|6
|10
|5
|28
|26
|28
|Numancia
|22
|6
|8
|8
|26
|29
|26
|Zaragoza
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|30
|26
|Tenerife
|22
|5
|10
|7
|20
|25
|25
|Elche
|22
|5
|9
|8
|21
|28
|24
|Lugo
|22
|5
|8
|9
|20
|23
|23
|Rayo Majadahonda
|22
|6
|5
|11
|18
|28
|23
|Extremadura
|22
|5
|6
|11
|28
|32
|21
|Reus
|21
|5
|6
|10
|16
|27
|21
|Cordoba
|22
|3
|9
|10
|26
|40
|18
|Gimnastic de Tarragona
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|36
|16
|Friday, Jan. 25
Zaragoza 2, Oviedo 0
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Almeria vs. Osasuna 1500 GMT
Lugo vs. Rayo Majadahonda 1700 GMT
Elche vs. Numancia 1700 GMT
Tenerife vs. Malaga 1930 GMT
Cadiz vs. Mallorca 1930 GMT
|Sunday, Jan. 27
Albacete vs. Reus 1100 GMT
Granada vs. Extremadura 1500 GMT
Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Las Palmas 1500 GMT
Alcorcon vs. Cordoba 1700 GMT
Gijon vs. Deportivo 1700 GMT
Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Las Palmas 1900 GMT