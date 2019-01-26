  1. Home
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/01/26 06:40
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 20 14 4 2 56 21 46
Atletico 20 11 8 1 30 13 41
Madrid 20 11 3 6 30 24 36
Sevilla 20 9 6 5 31 22 33
Alaves 20 9 5 6 22 23 32
Getafe 20 8 7 5 25 16 31
Betis 20 8 5 7 25 25 29
Sociedad 20 7 5 8 25 24 26
Valencia 20 5 11 4 19 18 26
Levante 20 7 5 8 32 35 26
Eibar 20 6 7 7 24 28 25
Girona 20 5 9 6 23 26 24
Espanyol 20 7 3 10 21 30 24
Athletic Bilbao 20 4 11 5 21 26 23
Leganes 20 5 7 8 18 24 22
Valladolid 20 5 7 8 17 23 22
Celta Vigo 20 5 6 9 32 34 21
Rayo Vallecano 20 5 5 10 24 36 20
Villarreal 20 3 9 8 21 26 18
Huesca 20 2 5 13 17 39 11
Saturday, Jan. 26

Sevilla vs. Levante 1200 GMT

Atletico vs. Getafe 1515 GMT

Leganes vs. Eibar 1730 GMT

Valencia vs. Villarreal 1945 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 27

Valladolid vs. Celta Vigo 1100 GMT

Girona vs. Barcelona 1515 GMT

Athletic Bilbao vs. Betis 1730 GMT

Sociedad vs. Huesca 1730 GMT

Espanyol vs. Madrid 1945 GMT

Monday, Jan. 28

Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano 2000 GMT

La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Granada 22 12 7 3 30 15 43
Malaga 22 13 3 6 26 17 42
Deportivo 22 10 9 3 33 17 39
Albacete 22 10 9 3 30 20 39
Osasuna 22 11 5 6 29 24 38
Alcorcon 22 10 5 7 22 17 35
Cadiz 22 9 7 6 28 17 34
Mallorca 22 9 6 7 26 21 33
Oviedo 23 9 6 8 26 28 33
Almeria 22 7 9 6 25 21 30
Gijon 22 7 9 6 22 18 30
Las Palmas 21 6 10 5 28 26 28
Numancia 22 6 8 8 26 29 26
Zaragoza 23 6 8 9 26 30 26
Tenerife 22 5 10 7 20 25 25
Elche 22 5 9 8 21 28 24
Lugo 22 5 8 9 20 23 23
Rayo Majadahonda 22 6 5 11 18 28 23
Extremadura 22 5 6 11 28 32 21
Reus 21 5 6 10 16 27 21
Cordoba 22 3 9 10 26 40 18
Gimnastic de Tarragona 22 4 4 14 13 36 16
Friday, Jan. 25

Zaragoza 2, Oviedo 0

Saturday, Jan. 26

Almeria vs. Osasuna 1500 GMT

Lugo vs. Rayo Majadahonda 1700 GMT

Elche vs. Numancia 1700 GMT

Tenerife vs. Malaga 1930 GMT

Cadiz vs. Mallorca 1930 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 27

Albacete vs. Reus 1100 GMT

Granada vs. Extremadura 1500 GMT

Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Las Palmas 1500 GMT

Alcorcon vs. Cordoba 1700 GMT

Gijon vs. Deportivo 1700 GMT

Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Las Palmas 1900 GMT