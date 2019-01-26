Puck and player tracking is coming to the NHL next season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the long-expected news Friday during All-Star Weekend in San Jose, California. The league is partnering with German-based company Jogmo World Corp. to put microchips on player jerseys and inside game pucks. Antennas in all 31 NHL arenas will track data in real time.

The NHL will join the NFL as North American professional sports leagues with wearable real-time tracking technology in games. The NBA and Major League Baseball use sophisticated systems that include radar and cameras.

Players have agreed to the tracking, but the NHL is not yet committing to a firm start date because officials say testing is ongoing. But the league is confident enough in the accuracy of the radio frequency-based system and its application for 1,271 regular-season games and the playoffs.

