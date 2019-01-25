LONDON (AP) — Victor Moses has left Chelsea to join Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan after falling out of favor at the English club.

Playing as a right wing back, the Nigerian was a key member of the Chelsea team that won the Premier League in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018 under Antonio Conte.

Moses has not started a league game this season under Conte's replacement, Maurizio Sarri, who is no longer using wing backs after switching to a four-man defense.

Moses heads to Turkey for his fourth loan spell away from Chelsea, which said Friday he will be at Fenerbahce until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea also says it has recalled United States defender Matt Miazga from his loan spell at French club Nantes and sent him to second-tier club Reading until the end of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports