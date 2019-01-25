  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

Associated Press
2019/01/25
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 23 19 3 1 54 13 60
Man City 23 18 2 3 62 17 56
Tottenham 23 17 0 6 48 23 51
Chelsea 23 14 5 4 40 19 47
Arsenal 23 13 5 5 48 32 44
Man United 23 13 5 5 46 33 44
Watford 23 9 6 8 32 32 33
Wolverhampton 23 9 5 9 27 31 32
Leicester 23 9 4 10 29 29 31
West Ham 23 9 4 10 30 34 31
Everton 23 8 6 9 34 33 30
Bournemouth 23 9 3 11 33 42 30
Brighton 23 7 5 11 25 32 26
Crystal Palace 23 6 4 13 23 32 22
Southampton 23 5 7 11 25 40 22
Burnley 23 6 4 13 23 43 22
Newcastle 23 5 6 12 19 31 21
Cardiff 23 5 4 14 19 44 19
Fulham 23 3 5 15 21 51 14
Huddersfield 23 2 5 16 13 40 11
Tuesday, Jan. 29

Fulham vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Everton 1945 GMT

Arsenal vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham 1945 GMT

Man United vs. Burnley 2000 GMT

Newcastle vs. Man City 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT

Tottenham vs. Watford 2000 GMT

Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 28 16 6 6 47 30 54
Norwich 28 15 8 5 52 36 53
West Brom 28 14 8 6 57 35 50
Sheffield United 28 15 5 8 46 29 50
Middlesbrough 28 12 11 5 31 20 47
Derby 28 13 7 8 40 35 46
Bristol City 28 12 8 8 35 29 44
Hull 28 11 7 10 41 35 40
Swansea 28 11 7 10 37 32 40
Blackburn 28 10 10 8 37 41 40
Birmingham 28 9 12 7 40 33 39
Nottingham Forest 28 9 12 7 39 32 39
Aston Villa 28 9 12 7 51 45 39
QPR 28 11 6 11 34 39 39
Stoke 28 9 11 8 33 35 38
Sheffield Wednesday 28 9 8 11 33 45 35
Brentford 28 8 10 10 43 39 34
Preston 28 8 9 11 43 45 33
Millwall 28 7 8 13 34 44 29
Wigan 28 8 5 15 28 41 29
Rotherham 28 5 10 13 27 46 25
Reading 28 5 8 15 31 43 23
Bolton 28 5 7 16 18 42 22
Ipswich 28 3 9 16 22 48 18
Saturday, Jan. 26

Derby vs. Millwall ppd.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford ppd.

QPR vs. West Brom ppd.

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City ppd.

Rotherham vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Swansea vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Reading 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 28 17 6 5 47 27 57
Luton Town 28 16 8 4 54 25 56
Sunderland 27 14 11 2 48 26 53
Charlton 29 16 5 8 47 31 53
Barnsley 27 15 7 5 47 23 52
Peterborough 28 13 8 7 47 38 47
Doncaster 28 13 7 8 51 37 46
Fleetwood Town 29 10 9 10 41 33 39
Blackpool 27 10 9 8 27 25 39
Coventry 29 11 6 12 31 34 39
Southend 28 12 2 14 38 34 38
Wycombe 28 10 8 10 38 40 38
Burton Albion 28 10 6 12 38 38 36
Accrington Stanley 27 9 8 10 27 36 35
Walsall 29 9 8 12 33 45 35
Scunthorpe 29 9 7 13 37 54 34
Plymouth 29 9 6 14 38 51 33
Shrewsbury 28 7 10 11 29 35 31
Gillingham 28 9 4 15 39 48 31
Rochdale 29 8 7 14 35 59 31
Oxford United 28 7 9 12 35 44 30
Bristol Rovers 28 7 7 14 25 30 28
Bradford 28 8 3 17 31 47 27
AFC Wimbledon 29 6 5 18 22 45 23
Tuesday, Jan. 22

Plymouth 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Saturday, Jan. 26

Coventry vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Gillingham ppd.

Peterborough vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster ppd.

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 28 17 7 4 50 26 58
Bury 29 15 7 7 55 33 52
Mansfield Town 28 13 12 3 41 22 51
Carlisle 29 15 3 11 47 35 48
Milton Keynes Dons 27 13 8 6 44 24 47
Forest Green 28 12 11 5 43 27 47
Colchester 29 13 7 9 44 33 46
Exeter 28 12 8 8 38 29 44
Stevenage 29 13 5 11 35 36 44
Tranmere 28 11 9 8 42 35 42
Swindon 29 10 10 9 33 38 40
Oldham 28 10 9 9 41 35 39
Newport County 27 11 6 10 38 45 39
Crewe 29 11 5 13 31 36 38
Grimsby Town 29 10 4 15 29 38 34
Northampton 28 7 12 9 37 38 33
Crawley Town 29 10 3 16 34 42 33
Port Vale 28 8 8 12 27 36 32
Cambridge United 29 9 5 15 28 49 32
Yeovil 28 7 9 12 30 34 30
Cheltenham 28 7 8 13 32 43 29
Morecambe 29 7 7 15 29 46 28
Macclesfield 29 7 6 16 27 45 27
Notts County 29 4 9 16 29 59 21
Tuesday, Jan. 22

Forest Green 3, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2

Saturday, Jan. 26

Northampton vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Newport County ppd.

Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Lincoln City 1730 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT

Newport County vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham 1945 GMT