DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau shot a second straight 6-under 66 to share the lead after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

The No. 5-ranked DeChambeau rolled in an 8-foot putt for birdie at the last hole to join Lucas Herbert of Australia (63) at 12-under 132 at Emirates Golf Club. The American had seven birdies in total, along with an eagle 3 at the 10th hole.

He is the highest-ranked player in the field and is looking to win for the first time outside the PGA Tour or Web.com Tour.

Alvaro Quiros (64) and 49-year-old Ernie Els (65) — a three-time champion in Dubai — were a stroke off the lead, with defending champion Li Haotong (67) in a group a further shot back.

First-round leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (70) was at 9 under.

