BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The spokeswoman for the United Nations mission in Mali says two Sri Lankan peacekeepers have been killed after their convoy struck an explosive device in the central Mopti region.

Myriam Dessables says the blast occurred early Friday in the Douentza area. She says several other people were wounded, including one in critical condition.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is similar to others by extremist groups linked to al-Qaida that have increased activities in the Mopti region.

The blast comes after an attack in the northern Kidal region on Sunday killed 10 Chadian peacekeepers and wounded 25 others.

The 15,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Mali is one of the U.N.'s deadliest. More than 100 peacekeepers have died since it was established in 2013.