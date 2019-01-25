Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A shower in the a.m.;90;79;SW;9;75%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;82;63;Plenty of sun;82;63;E;6;40%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;55;42;Mostly sunny;58;40;ENE;14;71%;22%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;56;48;Partly sunny;59;45;SSW;4;70%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;42;40;Occasional rain;47;39;SSW;15;93%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;44;31;Becoming cloudy;38;30;SE;7;72%;10%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, mild;58;40;Clearing and mild;59;39;SSW;7;37%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;2;-4;Cloudy, not as cold;24;-17;W;16;66%;47%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;E;7;50%;36%;12

Athens, Greece;Showers;55;47;A shower;57;42;NNW;7;72%;66%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;71;60;Sunshine and nice;73;62;SW;9;61%;16%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;70;44;Mostly sunny;71;54;SE;5;65%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;76;Partly sunny;90;75;ESE;9;56%;20%;9

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;SE;5;59%;70%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun, some clouds;95;71;Partly sunny;92;71;E;7;42%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;55;43;Mostly sunny;58;41;W;9;65%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;41;21;Sunny and mild;41;23;S;5;16%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with snow;32;26;A little snow;29;23;S;8;82%;81%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy, cold;28;25;Snow to rain;39;35;SSE;7;94%;80%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;68;47;Mostly cloudy;70;48;ESE;7;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;65;A couple of t-storms;81;64;NNE;9;69%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;38;32;SW;9;69%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;37;35;A little p.m. rain;45;41;SSW;12;93%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;32;30;Bit of rain, snow;36;29;WSW;10;88%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;31;22;Partial sunshine;35;27;WSW;7;60%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and humid;87;78;A morning t-storm;82;76;E;8;80%;72%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;High clouds and warm;88;64;Warm with some sun;90;64;NW;4;36%;28%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;45;28;Plenty of sun;43;26;NNW;12;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;55;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;W;15;18%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;74;63;Sunny and very warm;86;65;SE;10;48%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;81;65;Mostly sunny;82;65;E;4;57%;3%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;A shower or two;88;73;ESE;6;76%;61%;7

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;9;-1;Partly sunny, frigid;13;5;WSW;8;70%;35%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;88;75;Increasing clouds;87;76;WSW;6;71%;67%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;27;25;Snow, rain late;31;30;SE;8;71%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;74;65;Partly sunny;76;67;NNE;10;67%;2%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;50;35;Periods of sun;57;39;SSW;5;59%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;91;78;Variable cloudiness;91;77;NE;11;72%;15%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;64;40;Hazy sunshine;65;39;NW;7;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;41;20;Partly sunny;46;31;SW;6;42%;8%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;62;Hazy sun and warm;86;65;N;5;50%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;WSW;7;73%;66%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;52;43;Occasional rain;50;39;WNW;16;85%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;44;26;Plenty of sunshine;48;30;N;8;20%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;66;54;Mostly sunny;64;55;W;6;73%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;68;63;Mostly cloudy;69;57;SSE;6;77%;17%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;NE;6;56%;16%;14

Havana, Cuba;Showers;74;67;Partly sunny;74;67;ENE;11;71%;70%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Flurries;26;16;Colder with snow;18;1;NNE;11;83%;75%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;91;69;Some sun, pleasant;93;72;NE;5;49%;12%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;70;57;E;8;56%;3%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;83;67;Partly sunny, breezy;80;66;NE;16;53%;17%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;61;NE;4;77%;63%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;61;35;Mostly sunny;60;33;N;5;58%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;59;48;Clouds and sun, mild;57;45;SSE;6;67%;72%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;83;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;WNW;9;79%;89%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;88;74;Humid with some sun;88;76;S;8;64%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;88;61;A p.m. t-storm;82;58;ENE;9;50%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but chilly;36;14;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;17;WNW;3;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;74;54;Mostly sunny;76;56;NE;5;37%;10%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy p.m. showers;63;40;A thundershower;58;38;NE;4;82%;57%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;103;70;Unseasonably hot;103;71;NE;7;11%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of ice;19;16;A bit of ice;28;23;W;4;76%;87%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;73;A p.m. shower or two;87;73;NE;8;53%;56%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;S;5;74%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;84;59;Hazy sun;84;62;NNE;6;47%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;91;75;Clouds and sun;95;74;ENE;3;54%;39%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;39;A t-storm in spots;60;41;E;8;56%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;92;80;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;6;73%;76%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;78;72;Mostly cloudy;78;72;SSE;7;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;63;46;Mostly sunny;62;49;NNW;4;77%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;50;43;A touch of p.m. rain;50;42;SW;13;82%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;Mostly sunny, warm;79;52;N;4;27%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;78;Clouds and sun;88;77;SW;5;67%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;61;33;Clouds and sunshine;57;36;WSW;4;61%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;NE;8;64%;3%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;A t-storm around;87;76;ESE;4;77%;79%;9

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;85;72;Partly sunny;86;72;ENE;8;62%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;111;65;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;62;SSW;8;53%;28%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;45;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;SSW;5;32%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Not as warm;69;59;Periods of rain;71;65;NNE;9;75%;93%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, very cold;19;12;A little snow;19;11;WSW;5;71%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy, not as warm;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;85;75;ENE;14;67%;3%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;86;72;Showers around;83;73;E;7;70%;68%;4

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;24;-2;Mostly cloudy, cold;11;4;E;0;68%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;11;4;Cloudy, p.m. snow;15;12;SE;12;73%;95%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;82;68;Hazy sun;85;70;N;12;32%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;56;Clouds and sun, nice;83;57;NNE;11;48%;7%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny, colder;37;21;Periods of sun;33;28;S;6;35%;19%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;64;46;Nice with sunshine;67;43;WSW;7;69%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;5;-5;Cloudy;14;0;SW;13;90%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;48;35;Rain and snow shower;42;34;NNW;16;49%;73%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;28;19;A bit of snow;23;19;NE;4;78%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;20;-8;Clouds and sun, cold;8;3;ESE;5;69%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;85;78;Rain and a t-storm;86;79;SSW;7;83%;83%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;91;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;NNW;12;65%;20%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;85;71;A shower in the a.m.;86;73;ENE;7;72%;65%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;42;39;A passing shower;48;41;SW;8;81%;83%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;65;SE;11;37%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;67;Lots of sun, nice;92;71;NE;8;43%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;91;75;High clouds and warm;95;75;N;12;62%;48%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;90;67;An afternoon shower;87;68;ESE;6;51%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A little snow;41;35;WSW;13;73%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;13;NW;7;34%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;73;52;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;SW;8;51%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;64;47;Sunny;66;50;S;4;79%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;ESE;8;75%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Thickening clouds;32;22;Sunny and cold;27;20;ESE;4;43%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;24;14;A bit of snow;19;11;SSW;2;88%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;6;64%;42%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;81;62;Partly sunny;84;64;SSE;8;17%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;51;34;Partly sunny;51;32;NNE;10;54%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;13;7;Afternoon snow;13;7;E;10;74%;76%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;62;49;Partly sunny;62;49;NE;7;64%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, pleasant;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;ENE;10;58%;9%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;80;73;A shower in places;81;72;ESE;11;72%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;Partly sunny;78;62;NNW;5;74%;8%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;80;45;Mostly sunny;76;43;E;5;37%;7%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;90;64;Sunny and hot;99;65;SW;6;28%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;69;An afternoon shower;82;68;NE;6;73%;55%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;66;38;Nice with sunshine;64;44;NNW;4;63%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;49;39;Mostly sunny;52;39;N;6;82%;7%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;37;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;15;NW;4;30%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;50;36;Mostly cloudy;43;34;N;10;46%;0%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;88;77;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;77;NNE;13;63%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;38;32;A little snow;36;23;W;11;87%;75%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;70;A stray shower;82;72;E;14;69%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow flurries;30;19;A little snow;27;16;NNE;5;86%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;87;77;Mostly sunny and hot;92;76;NNE;10;58%;6%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;71;56;Cooler;61;54;ENE;9;63%;59%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;21;12;A bit of snow;15;7;SSW;5;79%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;53;31;Plenty of sun;51;33;ENE;6;41%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;55;32;Sun and clouds, mild;50;33;N;8;54%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;54;38;Plenty of sun;55;39;NNE;6;32%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;W;6;53%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;54;37;Cloudy;57;31;ENE;4;42%;23%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;45;36;Clouds and sun;46;34;NNW;17;45%;13%;2

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, windy;22;11;Cold with some sun;19;17;WSW;11;58%;50%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Very windy;57;48;Showers;56;50;NW;21;64%;78%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Periods of rain;51;44;Partly sunny;57;47;WNW;16;57%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;21;-7;Mostly sunny;16;-8;WNW;7;73%;63%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;44;38;Decreasing clouds;47;38;NNE;2;65%;7%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds limiting sun;33;26;Partly sunny;41;33;W;12;54%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;E;7;44%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow, cold;22;14;A snow shower;19;7;NW;5;73%;75%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow, cold;23;19;A bit of p.m. snow;26;16;E;5;81%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;Partly sunny, breezy;72;65;N;21;63%;30%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;64;Partly sunny;91;67;W;5;49%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;40;23;Partly sunny;43;29;E;2;63%;37%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather