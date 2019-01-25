BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are investigating two explosions in a basement car park and a 30th floor apartment in northeastern China that left one person dead and one injured.

Police in the city of Changchun said in a microblog message that the blasts Friday afternoon in the Wanda complex were being investigated as criminal acts.

Few details were given other than that the apartment explosion occurred at 3:16 p.m.

Calls to the building's management office rang unanswered Friday evening.

Wanda is a global real estate, film production and sports management conglomerate that has built shopping malls and housing complexes across the country.

China is on a security alert ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holiday, when tens of millions of people travel by rail, road and air to see relatives.