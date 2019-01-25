TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an effort to promote a “circular economy” and more environmentally friendly practices in Taiwan and throughout the Mandarin speaking world, The Taiwan Sugar Corporation and Linking Publishing (聯經出版社)have translated and published a Mandarin language version of “Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming.”

The book, “Drawdown,” edited by Paul Hawken, was created with assistance and input from a number of scientists, academics, business leaders, and policy makers. The text claims to present a plan that is “already being implemented” throughout the world.

The book was a New York Times best-seller, and the No. 1 best-selling environmental book in 2017. It provides 100 proposals for tackling the challenge of global warming.

The CEO of Taiwan Sugar, Charles Huang (黃育徵), announced the release of the new Mandarin language version at a press conference on Jan. 25. Huang emphasized that investing in the circular economy, amounts to investing in Taiwan’s future, reports LTN.

He touted the book as being in line not only with the aspirations and policies of Taiwan Sugar, but also with the current trajectory of Taiwan’s government and society.

He said after first reading the book in August 2017, he thought that a translation should be created for the Mandarin language market. Huang also expressed his hope that the book will serve as a guide to confronting global warming in Asia.



The Mandarin version of the text, published on Jan. 16, is available from Linking Publishing.

Information on the original English text can be found at Drawdown.org.