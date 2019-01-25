LONDON (AP) — The remains of a noted Royal Navy explorer who led the first circumnavigation of Australia have been found by archeologists excavating a burial ground where a railway station is planned.

The archeologists identified the remains of Captain Matthew Flinders by the lead plate placed on top of his coffin. The headstone marking his grave had been removed in the 1840s.

He was buried at St. James's burial ground in 1814. Flinders made a number of important journeys and was commander of HMS Investigator when he navigated the entire coast of Australia, confirming it was a continent.

Experts plan to remove tens of thousands of skeletons from the burial ground, where a rail station for a new high-speed rail line will be built.